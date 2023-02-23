Sound advice of Vidura

February 23, 2023 04:34 am | Updated 04:34 am IST

Although Yudhishthira knows that gambling in any form is undesirable, he goes ahead with the game of dice against Sakuni. He keeps losing one thing after another, which he stakes. Vidura, alarmed at the situation, warns Dhritarashtra and Duryodhana of the consequences of trying to ruin the Pandavas. But Vidura’s advice is ignored, said Kidambi Narayanan, in a discourse. Vidura gives many examples to make Dhritarashtra see the dangerous path his son has taken. He tells Dhritarashtra that a man on his deathbed cannot be saved. Dhritarashtra is now in that position. And yet, it is his duty to warn him, says Vidura. A virtuous man tries till the end to save people from taking a disastrous path.

In the Ramayana, we find Vibhishana advising Ravana to return Sita to Rama. When Ravana refuses to heed Vibhishana’s advice, the latter decides to leave Lanka. But even then, before he departs, he gives a final word of warning. The last sloka in sarga 16 of the Yuddha Kanda records Vibhishana’s words before he leaves. Vibhishana says that when a person is doomed to meet his end, he turns a deaf ear to good advice. In the same way, Vidura is quite aware that neither Dhritarashtra nor Duryodhana will take his advice. Yet he feels it is his duty to offer them wise counsel. He tells Dhritarashtra that a man who climbs a tree to extract honey, has his eyes fixed on the beehive. He does not notice that on the other side of the tree is a steep incline. If he slips, he will fall to his death. But his focus is on the honey, and such is his desire for the honey, that he is unaware of the danger. Duryodhana is like this honey seeker, says Vidura. The game of dice is the honey. Duryodhana’s rash and unthinking actions and conduct will lead to his destruction, says Vidura.