Soothing message of Guru Nanak

Published - November 15, 2024 05:04 am IST

On Guru Nanak Jayanthi, his powerful and compassionate message resonates with devotees, not only due to his guideline on bhakti, but also his take on social justice, human rights, gender equality, harmony, peace, love and egalitarianism. His message of unity, tolerance and equality is very significant today than ever before. He emphasised that the teachings have not only to be theoretically assimilated at an intellectual level but also followed in daily life, said Professor Kumool Abbi.

The divinely inspired Guru’s scintillating Bani includes the japuji Sahib, As di Vaar, Sidh Goshti and almost 900 shabdas which are a part of the Sri Guru Granth Sahibji; the central teaching of his sonorous Bani reflects both delight and joy in being able to yearn for God, to love Him with one’s heart and soul, and strive to have union with Him, leading to bliss, mitigating dullness and ennui, revitalising the soul. Guru Nanak’s Bani mitigates suffering, desire and other vices and reassures and proclaims that just as he attained the Lord, all of us shall too. He says God resides in all and everyone is born to adore and love Him.

The soothing message of Guru Nanak is that God is for everyone and all of us have the divine ability to attain Him, by simply loving Him and reciting His name with devotion; one should earn a living the honest way, perform labour and rid oneself of vices. It is here that he introduces the concept of karma, the autonomy of man, to choose his actions and bear the consequences thereof. This, he says, brings man nearer to God. He teaches one to live with harmony, truth and righteousness. He emphasises the importance of naam Simran (reciting the name of the Lord), kirat karo (pursuing a honest livelihood by working hard), and vand chako (sharing with society).

Published - November 15, 2024 05:04 am IST

