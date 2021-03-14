Son of Aditi and Kashyapa

14 March 2021 20:47 IST

When Aditi, wife of sage Kashyapa, observes payo vrata, as instructed by her husband, Lord Narayana appears before her. The kingdom of the celestials, who were her sons, had been usurped by Mahabali. The Lord assures her that He will help them get back their kingdom. When Aditi sees the Lord, she falls at his feet. She sheds tears of joy. She praises Him and says that He is the One celebrated through yagas. When one does a yaga, havis is offered to devas, and He is the antaryami of the devas. So in fact, we are offering havis to Him, explained Kidambi Narayanan, in a discourse. She says that if His names are recited, all sorrows will vanish. He is complete, lacking nothing. He is beyond time, space and geographical limitations. He is responsible for dharma, artha and kama. Whatever Purushartha people ask Him for, He grants it to them. The Lord says to her, that an amsa of Him will be born to her and to sage Kashyapa. In due course, Aditi bears Kashyapa’s child, in this case an amsa of the Lord Himself.

Brahma praises the foetus that she is carrying. He says that Aditi was called Prishni in her previous birth, and the Lord was born to her and was called Prishnigarbha. Brahma says to the foetus, “You are the beginning, middle and end of everything. You created this world. You protect it and also are responsible for its dissolution.” Brahma’s words here are similar to what is said in the Upanishads. It is a lakshana vakhya, that is, it is a definition of the Supreme Brahman. He is witness to events of the past, the present and the future. He is kala roopa. When Dritharashtra cries over the death of his sons, Lord Krishna tells him that no one lives beyond the time of their exit, which is predetermined. All lives on the earth end. Paramapada alone is beyond time.

Advertising

Advertising