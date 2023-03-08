Six qualities of the Lord

March 08, 2023 04:43 am | Updated March 07, 2023 07:14 pm IST

Lord Narayana is all pervasive. He has countless auspicious qualities. He has no inauspicious qualities. The Upanishad gives an analogy to show He remains untouched by karma, said Kazhiyur B. Devarajan, in a discourse. There is a tree, with two birds on it. One bird keeps eating the ripe fruits in the tree, while the other does not eat anything. But the bird that eats fruits keeps getting thinner and thinner, while the bird that does not eat looks healthy and glowing. The tree should be taken to be the equivalent of our life on earth. The jivatma, which takes birth on this earth, has to experience the fruits of its acts in previous births. And it keeps on taking different births, until it attains moksha. But Paramatma has no such connection to karma. His form does not change. His svabhava does not change. Sloka fifteen of Kooratazhvan’s Varadaraja Stava is of particular significance, for it shows us Iswara tattva as established by Visishtadvaita philosophy. Six qualities are characteristic of the Supreme One — jnana, sakthi, bala, aiswarya, veerya and tejas. From these six main qualities came all the other auspicious qualities of the Lord.

For each of the main six qualities, Kooratazhvan has an adjective. His jnana is prakrushtam vijnanam — unequalled jnana, which is beyond compare. He has atulam balam — strength that surpasses that of anyone. Akhilam aiswaryam — the entire Universe is His. Vimaryadam veeryam — His valour is limitless. Paramaa sakthi — He is the power behind the functioning of the Universe. Param teja — His effulgence is unmatched. No human being has comparable qualities. In his Varadaraja Panchasat, Vedanta Desika says that even the Sun’s lustre seems insignificant besides the lustre of Lord Varadaraja of Kanchi.