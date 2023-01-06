Siva’s glee in Thiruvadarai kali

January 06, 2023 05:08 am | Updated 05:08 am IST

Devotees always present a range of offerings to God. However, anything offered with a pure heart is enough for Him. God is happy to accept the humblest of offerings. Saivite saint Sendhanar never consumed a meal unless he had fed a mendicant first, a principle so high that Siva Himself decided to honour the devotee by accepting his offering in person, as evident from Arudra Darisanam, said P. Swaminathan in a discourse.

Catching a glimpse of the Lord is the most important event in a believer’s life, especially on important festival days. It is even more precious in hallowed places such as Chidambaram. While a number of festivals are celebrated at the Nataraja Temple, Arudra Darisanam attracts lakhs of devotees. It is observed on the day of Tiruvadarai star in the month of Margazhi.

Legend has it that Siva wanted to guide his devotees to a fulfilling life through the life of Sendhanar. Born in Thiruvennkadu, Sendhanar relocated to Chidambaram, eking out a living as a woodcutter. He and his wife never had their meal until they fed a sivanadiyar first (atidhi bhojanam). One rainy day, his wife prepared a simple kali from broken rice and jaggery, but no one came to partake of it. Sendhanar prayed to the Lord and soon a mendicant appeared who not only relished the kali but also asks for the leftovers to be packed.

Next morning the town was in uproar as the temple dikshidhars found kali strewn over the floor of the sanctum sanctorum in Nataraja temple; even the idol has kali smeared over it. The king orders the arrest of Sendhanar. None can find him. The next day, when the temple chariot reaches a certain spot, it halts completely, even elephants are unable to move it. Suddenly, a voice rings out, ” Sendhanare! emakku tiruppallandu paadum” (sing for me). A flustered Sendhanar, renders 13 songs which can be found in the Tiruvisai Venba (ninth tirumurai).