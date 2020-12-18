Siva reads our thoughts

18 December 2020 02:00 IST

Saint Thirumoolar refers to Lord Siva as Nandi in many verses of his Thirumantiram. His verses are part of the sacred Saivite literature known as Thirumurai. In the first thantram of his work, Thirumoolar establishes the supremacy of Lord Siva, said R. Narayanan in a discourse. Siva knows all the thoughts that arise in our minds. Nothing can be kept secret from Him. Yet there are many in this world who do not think of Him. While they do not focus their thoughts on Him, they are quick to complain that He has withheld His grace. The truth is that Siva is always with those who think of Him. To them, His grace is guaranteed, assures Thirumoolar. The hearts of His devotees are the temples where He likes to reside. It is wrong to say that He does not exist. One should have no doubts about His existence. Look at the marvels of the world. How can one explain them?

The waves of the ocean dash against the shore, but they do not go beyond that. Who marked this as their boundary? It is none other than Siva. The mind misleads us, and we take the wrong path as a result. Keep the mind unwavering. This then will automatically lead us towards the right path. Thirumoolar says that he has no relative but Lord Siva. He calls out to the Lord to come to him. He says he will not hesitate to embrace Him when He arrives.

Thirumoolar says that Siva is as indispensable to him as the linchpin is to a wheel. Siva has no birth. He is also deathless. He never turns away those who approach Him. If one worships Him, then one can get rid of ajnana. Forgetting Him is ajnana. Such a fate will never befall one who is devoted to Him. If one worships Siva, who is known as Nandi, He will walk into that person’s heart and reside there gladly.

