Siva appears as Adisankara

Lord Narayana has undergone various incarnations, but Lord Siva has undergone one manifestation, Sri Adisankara. Lord Siva is identified with matted and braided hair (Jatadhara:), but as Sri Sankara, he appeared to have shaven hair. Sri Kesava Vajapeyar said in a discourse that Vidhyaranyar, in his Vedabashya, describes this quoting the vedic verse ‘Nama: Kapardhinecha Vyuptha Kesayacha (Yajur Veda canto IV Ch V Rudraprasnam)‘.

People plunge into a headlong abyss in the dark forest of ignorance aggravated by a wild forest fire. To save and retrieve them, Lord Siva, leaving His abode Kailasa, Vatavruksha (banyan tree), and His penance, appeared as Sri Adisankara.

It is said that initially, Sri Sankara decided to live only for 16 years — eight years as a celibate and eight years as a sage. But at the request of sage Veda Vyasa, he extended the stay by another 16 years for the sake of the people. Though he lived for a short time, he contributed many great works.

Patanjali says lustful desires, jealousy, and other evils will not show their heads where pious people are present, and men should try to be among such noble Acharyas. Keeping this in mind, Sri Adisankara established various mutts across the country for the benefit of the ordinary people.

Sri Adisankara is like a deep sea in Sruthi, Smruthi and Purana. He is the temple of mercy (Alayam Karunalayam). He would cherish doing good for the world, hence called “Lokasankaram”.