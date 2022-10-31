Sita’s determination

Realising that Rama is determined to go to the forest, Kausalya finally agrees to let Him go, and blesses Him. Garuda was successful in his mission to get nectar, and before he set off to accomplish this, he was blessed by his mother Vinata. Kausalya recalls this, when she blesses Rama. Rama is now ready to depart, having taken His mother’s blessings. But one hurdle still remains. He has to convince Sita. When Rama enters Sita’s palace, His anxiety shows on His face, said Navalpakkam Vasudevachariar, in a discourse. A man’s wife has a special place in his life, for he cannot do a yaga or homa without her. So, naturally, Rama, who has so far not shown His emotions, is anxious about Sita’s reaction. How can He tell Her that He will be leaving Her soon?

Sita sees how dejected Rama looks, and asks Him what troubles Him. He tells Sita that Bharatha is to be made king and that He has been asked to go to the forest. He advises Sita that She should not praise Him (Rama) in Bharatha’s presence, for those in power do not relish praise of others. He tells Her that She must serve Dasaratha and Kausalya in His absence. He also adds that all of Dasaratha’s three wives are like mothers to Him. Sita replies that a wife shares her husband’s lot in life. Sastras say that a wife and husband share each other’s punyas and papas. And if Rama is exiled, it automatically means She too is, even though this might not have been specifically commanded. The ground in forests will have thorns, which will hurt Rama’s feet. Sita says that She will clear the thorns so that His feet are not hurt. She will not be put off by the presence of dangerous animals in the forest. Being with one’s husband even in a humble place is preferable to dwelling alone in a palace, She says.