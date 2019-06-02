Duryodhana says he knows about dharma and adharma and yet he is unable to follow the former, while he is compulsorily drawn towards the latter. He accepts that pursuit of dharma is not his way. He then alludes to the Divine Will that is behind every action. All this makes one wonder about sin and virtue and why people engage in sin even when they know that it is to be avoided and that it brings sorrow? Even Arjuna wonders whether individuals are led to commit sin as if by force, even against their will. Krishna puts an end to all vague notions and specious arguments through His insightful reading into human nature and its propensities towards sinful acts, Nannilam Sri V. Rajagopala Ganapadigal said in a discourse.

Sin arises not because an individual is forced to commit it even against his will but owing to his succumbing to desire and anger, the enemies within each one that are nurtured by rajas. They prompt people to do either good or bad deeds, and there is no external instigator. One should try to overcome these and avoid being victimised by them. One may think that desires can be quelled by fulfilment, that is, enjoyment of the objects of desire. But sadly it is not the case. Desires only rise again with greater vigour and attack the individual even when one keeps them well fed just as the fire to which fuel is added blazes.

Krishna then provides three illustrations to show how wisdom is enveloped by desire which is the only perennial foe. Just as the smoke and soot can hide the fire, or the mirror laden with dust cannot reflect objects and the foetus is enveloped in the womb, the raga and dvesha nurtured in one’s mind prevents the recognition of one’s atma jyothi within each one.