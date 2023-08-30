HamberMenu
Simplicity of doctrine of surrender 

August 30, 2023 05:03 am | Updated 05:03 am IST

The Ramayana explains the doctrine of surrender from beginning to end. Velukkudi Sri Krishnan Swamy said in a discourse that initially all the celestials prayed and surrendered to Lord Narayana to save them from the atrocities of Ravana.

Lakshmana surrendered at the feet of Sri Rama and insisted that he too be permitted to go to the forest with his brother. Demon Kakasura submitted at the feet of the Lord after having nowhere to go.

Sri Alavandar explains in Stotra Ratnam that there are different kinds of people such as evil-minded, jealous, fickle-minded and disrespectful who are prone to commit mistakes.

 Sri Ramanuja says people commit sins incurring the displeasure of God, His devotees and others.

A mere surrender will eradicate all our sins. A sinner can escape God’s displeasure by expressing repentance. He should take a resolve that he would never sin again. If a person thinks that he commits innumerable mistakes, his destination is too far (Sri Vaikuntam), and the means to wipe out his sins and reach the destination is too small, then it shows he lacks the utmost good faith.

Vibhishana resorted to this simple method and took refuge in Sri Rama (Sarva loka saranyaya Raghavaya Mahathmane).

Sage Valmiki says in the introductory chapter that Sri Rama would uphold His promise steadfastly and never drift away from His resolve. (Satya Vaakyo druda Vratha:)

Sri Parasara Bhattar says in Gunaratna Kosam that the Lord extended Abhayam only to those who yearned at His feet, but Sri Sita gave refuge to even the ogresses though they had not asked for it fearing Ravana’s reprimand.

