June 09, 2023 04:37 am | Updated June 08, 2023 06:28 pm IST

Lord Vishnu is considered to be the supreme most of all the celestials. Sri Adhi Sankara says that Lord Siva alone can explain better about Rama, the manifestation of Lord Vishnu. Lord Siva tells His divine consort Parvathi, the easiest way in place of chanting the thousand namas of Lord Vishnu is to chant “Rama Nama”. The messengers of God of Death will be afraid of approaching the devotees of Vishnu. One of the 12 azhwars says God of Death will not dare to come near the people who bear the names of Lord Vishnu. Sri Parasara Maharshi says in Vishnu Purana that Lord Narayana is praised by all Vedas and He is the reason for creation, protection and destruction. ”Vishnu Namaacha Vedeshu”. Lord Krishna Himself says that those who worship Him will not be disturbed by the dreadful Kalipurusha. It does not require any condition to be a devotee of Lord Vishnu. Even Asuras and Rakshasas can become. Prahladha born in an Asura race and Vibhishana born in a Rakshasa clan are the best examples.

The signs of a true devotee are to be dutiful, to remain free from lustful desires and to have steadfastness. Lord Krishna says in the Bhagavad Gita, “your duty is but to act, never to be concerned with results — let not the fruit of action be your motive” (Karmanyevadhi Karasthe).

Duties are classified into five types. 1. Duty towards God in the form of performing poojas. 2. Duty to praise the qualities of God and to identify our defects and deficiencies. 3. Duty towards bhagavathas (the devotees of God): not to incur their sins. 4. Duty towards Gurus and Acharyas and 5. Duty towards society, said Velukudi Sri Krishnan swamy in a discourse.

