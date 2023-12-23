Significance of Vaikunta Ekadasi

December 23, 2023 05:15 am | Updated December 22, 2023 06:54 pm IST

There is no greater prayer than Gayatri Mantra and no greater ritual than Ekadasi vratam. We observe two Ekadasis in a month. Vaikunta Ekadasi, the Ekadasi vratam falling in the sukla paksham in the Tamil month of Margazhi, is significant, said Dhamal S. Ramakrishnan in a discourse.

For devas, a full earth year is equivalent to one day. Margazhi, the month preceding the beginning of northern journey of the sun, is the hour before the day break for the devas. It is the moment when Mahavishnu opens His eyes. The efficacy of Ekadasi in Margazhi can be gleaned from the fact that Krishna tells Arjuna, ‘Masanam Margaseershoaham’ in the Bhagavad Gita. Significantly, Vaikunta Ekadasi is associated with attaining moksha. The Padma Purana narrates the history of Vaikunta Ekadasi through the episode of the asura Muran, who secures Vishnu’s blessings but abuses his power. Vishnu Himself engages him in a combat. When Vishnu rests briefly in a cave, the asura tries to ambush Him at which point, a female form springs from Vishnu’s chest and kills Muran on the 11th day of Margazhi sukla paksham. Vishnu names her as Ekadasi. She seeks Moksha for Muran and anyone who prays to Vishnu on this day. A similar boon of Vaikuntam is granted by Vishnu to demons Madhu and Kaidapa, whose story symbolises the self destructive nature of ego. Vishnu opens the north gate for them, which is the Vaikunta vaasal. Vaishnavite temples replicate this practice by opening the Sorga Vaasal.

On Vaikunta Ekadasi, devotees observe fast, pray and stay awake through the night, singing nama sankirtan. The game of paramapadam is also played, in order to show that ego is the snake that will pull us down, while ladder (purity of heart) will help climb the ladder to moksha.

