Significance of Thiruppavai

December 16, 2023 05:05 am | Updated 12:48 pm IST

Andal’s Thiruppavai is recited in Margazhi because of the sacredness of the month. But Thiruppavai is so full of Visishtadvaitic thoughts that it must be read throughout the year. In the first verse, Andal says Krishna’s face is like the sun and the moon, said T.N. Aravamudachariar in a discourse. This seems contradictory, because the sun is associated with heat and the moon with coolness. The Lord is kindness personified to His devotees. But He is an avenging God to those who torment His bhaktas.

Vedanta Desika elaborates on this idea in verse seven of his Kamasikashtakam, when he uses the words — “satA patala bheeshaNe.” Here, he describes the Lord’s mercy in His Narasimha avatara. He is full of fury, because of Hiranyakasipu’s cruelty to Prahlada. But when His eyes alight on Prahlada, His karunya flows from them. Andal says that Krishna’s foster father Nandagopa held a sharpened spear to protect his son, because Krishna faced many dangers in infancy, with Kamsa sending demons to kill Him. Such love and concern for the Lord is evident in the case of the Azhvars also. Periyazhvar, who was fully cognisant of Lord Narayana’s Supremacy, got carried away when he saw the Lord on Garuda. What a magnificent spectacle it was! What if someone were to cast evil eyes on this Lord? And so, in a spontaneous outburst of love, he sang the pallandu verses, praying that He be protected from evil eyes.

