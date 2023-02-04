Significance of Thai Poosam

February 04, 2023 05:35 am | Updated 05:35 am IST

The months of Thai to Aani fall under the Uttarayan phase of our calendar. During this period, it is believed that the Devas open their eyes and bless humans. The month of Thai has always been a huge spiritual and social gateway to divinity as well as auspicious events in one’s life. Our Tamil proverb, ‘ Thai pirandhal vazhi pirakkum’, implying impasses will be resolved and new opportunities will open, is one of the frequently stated comfort elixirs, to those suffering from terminal illness to facing impediments at work or in relationships. Temples and spiritual activities reach a crescendo on Thai Poosam and for a good reason. Poosam, the Tamil star falling on Pournami tidhi is extremely auspicious, as the guru of the Poosam star is Prajapati, the leader of the Devas, said P. Swaminathan in a discourse.

Thai Poosam is the day when everything you start will flourish, as Prajapati’s grace is limitless. This is the primary reason for devotees across the world celebrating the festival in a grand manner. Ear piercing ceremonies, weddings, starting of family business endeavours are all scheduled on this auspicious occasion. The ultimate guru is Lord Murugan, the child who tutored his father Siva. Swamimalai, which narrates this as the sthala puranam, is one of the preferred destinations for prayers. The largest gathering happens in Palani. Devotees undertake padayatra, months and weeks in advance of Thai Poosam, to Palani, observing austerities and reciting from Thevaram, the Tamil holy scripture. Murugan’s trident is the ultimate umbrella of peace, happiness and divine grace.

The power of collective belief in Thai Poosam is evident from the fact that even foreigners take part in Thai Poosam festivities at Thanneermalai Murugan Temple, Penang, Malaysia. Devotees from across the world, including China, gather in millions in the temple in Penang and the local administration traditionally declares it as a public holiday.

The Satya Gnana Sabha sect makes a pilgrimage to Vadalur Murugan temple to participate in the Jyoti festival. In 1874, the devout Arutprakasa Vallalar merged with the jyoti there. He believed that God is One and is in the form of Jyoti. His devotees gather at that stalam. Destinations do not matter, it is the staunch belief that all will be well with the world on Thai Poosam that renders this a festival like none other.