Significance of Teej

Celebrated by those hailing from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra, Teej, which falls today (August 7), is a significant festival of the rainy season, especially for married women, who pray for the wellbeing of their husbands and also for single women who aspire for a soulmate. The festival essentially involves the observance of a day-long fast, which is broken the next day before sunrise, said Prof. Kumool Abbi.

The idol of goddess Parvati is installed and women gather around, reciting the stories around religious vows (vrat katha), the Teej is chanted. An oil lamp is lit and maintained so without a break for the entire night. Women visit their parental homes and receive the blessings of their elders.

The Teej festival has three main components. Haryali Teej is celebrated to commemorate the wedding of Lord Siva and Parvati. It is usually celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan. It is characterised by a celebration of nature and the resplendent greenery, due to a bounteous monsoon. In terms of legend, this is the day that Siva accepted Parvati as His Consort, after she passed through 107 births, undertaking penance for Siva. She was only able to win Him in her 108th birth and is also known as Teej mata. Kajri Teej, which falls on August 22, also called Badi Teej, usually takes place 15 days after Haryali Teej on the third day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight). Hartalika Teej, which will fall in Bhadon month (on September 6), is observed to mark the day when female friends of Parvati abducted her and brought her into the thick, deep forests, to escape her father who was determined to marry her to another Lord. An unfazed Parvati continued her penance and won over Lord Siva.

