Significance of Soora Samharam

From time immemorial, man’s goals have been basic: food, shelter and a healthy life. Even when a devotee prays for God consciousness, he places his temporal goals first. Without prayer or faith, one cannot achieve anything. Kanda Shashti vratam and Soora Samharam explain this interdependency succinctly, said P. Swaminathan.

Our epics and puranas are replete with examples of the fight between the devas (good) and asuras (evil). While the former focused on constructive activities, the latter, using the power of boon granted by severe penance, reveled in destruction. Soorapadhman, son of Kasiban, was one such. He and his siblings Singamugan, Darasuran and Ajamukhi were egoistic, which is the starting point of their downfall. Soorapadhman, a devotee of Siva, undertook severe penance and Siva granted him the desired boon: that none but Siva Sakti could kill him. When the atrocities of Soorapadhman and his siblings peaked, the devas sought Siva’s help. He opened his third eye and six droplets of fire dropped down. These landed in the Ganga and deposited on six lotus leaves which became six babies, forthwith. When Parvati gathered all six of them in her arms, they fused into one child, namely Saravanan, (Murugan) determined to wage war on evil. The spot at which he vanquished Soorapadhman is Tiruchendur in Tamil Nadu.

The Soora Samharam shows the importance of overcoming the evil of ego, maya and kamam, as evinced by Soorapadhman and his siblings. Realising his folly when faced with defeat, and wiser for it, Soorapadhman, split into two when he assumed the form of a mango tree, beseeched Murugan to pardon him. The young God graciously acceded to the asura’s request and converted one half of the split tree into his vehicle, peacock, and the other as his flag with the insignia of a rooster.