GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Significance of Soora Samharam

Published - November 06, 2024 05:00 am IST

From time immemorial, man’s goals have been basic: food, shelter and a healthy life. Even when a devotee prays for God consciousness, he places his temporal goals first. Without prayer or faith, one cannot achieve anything. Kanda Shashti vratam and Soora Samharam explain this interdependency succinctly, said P. Swaminathan.

Our epics and puranas are replete with examples of the fight between the devas (good) and asuras (evil). While the former focused on constructive activities, the latter, using the power of boon granted by severe penance, reveled in destruction. Soorapadhman, son of Kasiban, was one such. He and his siblings Singamugan, Darasuran and Ajamukhi were egoistic, which is the starting point of their downfall. Soorapadhman, a devotee of Siva, undertook severe penance and Siva granted him the desired boon: that none but Siva Sakti could kill him. When the atrocities of Soorapadhman and his siblings peaked, the devas sought Siva’s help. He opened his third eye and six droplets of fire dropped down. These landed in the Ganga and deposited on six lotus leaves which became six babies, forthwith. When Parvati gathered all six of them in her arms, they fused into one child, namely Saravanan, (Murugan) determined to wage war on evil. The spot at which he vanquished Soorapadhman is Tiruchendur in Tamil Nadu.

The Soora Samharam shows the importance of overcoming the evil of ego, maya and kamam, as evinced by Soorapadhman and his siblings. Realising his folly when faced with defeat, and wiser for it, Soorapadhman, split into two when he assumed the form of a mango tree, beseeched Murugan to pardon him. The young God graciously acceded to the asura’s request and converted one half of the split tree into his vehicle, peacock, and the other as his flag with the insignia of a rooster.

Published - November 06, 2024 05:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.