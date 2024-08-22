Significance of prapatti

Bhakti and prapatti (surrender) are both ways to reach the Supreme One’s feet. But there are inherent difficulties in bhakti as a means to attain moksha. Bhakti should be without a break, like the flow of oil. Our last thoughts, at the end of our lives, should be of Him. If the last thoughts are not about Him, then one’s bhakti throughout one’s life will not result in moksha. Considering these difficulties in bhakti as a means to liberation, we need something easier for us to practice. That is where total surrender scores, said Kazhiyur B. Devarajan in a discourse.

We have to admit to the Lord our own helplessness in attaining moksha, and seek His help. Having surrendered, we must not think of obtaining any result for ourselves. We are His property. In this case, the property, that is the atma, waits to be claimed by Him. There are no geographical or time constraints for surrender. Anyone can do saranagati. When we resort to other methods, we may not be sure of success. But in Saranagati, once a person surrenders, moksha is guaranteed. None can stop Lord Narayana once He decides to save us. But why would He want to save us, when we have accumulated a huge bundle of sins? He is like the royal elephant, which chooses the future king by garlanding him. The elephant may choose a totally unqualified person. None can question its choice. Likewise, once the Lord decides to save us, no one can stand in the way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.