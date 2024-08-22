GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Significance of prapatti

Published - August 22, 2024 04:51 am IST

Bhakti and prapatti (surrender) are both ways to reach the Supreme One’s feet. But there are inherent difficulties in bhakti as a means to attain moksha. Bhakti should be without a break, like the flow of oil. Our last thoughts, at the end of our lives, should be of Him. If the last thoughts are not about Him, then one’s bhakti throughout one’s life will not result in moksha. Considering these difficulties in bhakti as a means to liberation, we need something easier for us to practice. That is where total surrender scores, said Kazhiyur B. Devarajan in a discourse.

We have to admit to the Lord our own helplessness in attaining moksha, and seek His help. Having surrendered, we must not think of obtaining any result for ourselves. We are His property. In this case, the property, that is the atma, waits to be claimed by Him. There are no geographical or time constraints for surrender. Anyone can do saranagati. When we resort to other methods, we may not be sure of success. But in Saranagati, once a person surrenders, moksha is guaranteed. None can stop Lord Narayana once He decides to save us. But why would He want to save us, when we have accumulated a huge bundle of sins? He is like the royal elephant, which chooses the future king by garlanding him. The elephant may choose a totally unqualified person. None can question its choice. Likewise, once the Lord decides to save us, no one can stand in the way.

