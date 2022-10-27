Significance of Margazhi

The month of Margazhi is special to both Vaishnavites and Saivites. Lord Krishna says that among the months He is Margazhi, indicating its auspiciousness. Andal’s Thiruppavai is recited in Vishnu temples in Margazhi. It was in Margazhi, in the Arudra star, that Lord Nataraja showed His divine dance to sages Vyagrapada and Patanjali. Nandanar had darshan of the Lord of Chidambaram in Margazhi. When Pamban Swamigal was in hospital, he had a vision of two peacocks dancing, indicating Muruga’s presence. This too took place in Margazhi, said T. Rajarathinam in a discourse.

Thiruvempavai and Thirupalliezhuchi are recited by Saivites in Margazhi. Mancikavachagar composed Thiruvempavai in Thiruvannamalai. Five temples are of significance to each of the five elements. Of these, the temple at Thiruvannamalai is for Agni. The 20 verses of Thiruvempavai portray a girl who bathes early in the morning. Then singing the praises of Lord Siva, she visits the girls in her neighbourhood, urging them to wake up, bathe and worship Siva. Symbolically, the girls still asleep are representative of jivatmas caught in samsara. Sleep is symbolic of the three impurities (malams) described in Saiva Siddhanta, namely ego, karma and illusion.

The bath is symbolic of bhakti towards Siva and Ambal. This is the bath which takes us close to God and eventually liberates us. In the first eight verses, the girls wake up their sleeping friends. They sing of His qualities and about His devotees. The girls refer to Siva as the One without beginning and end, and as an effulgent light (arutperum jothi). In verse 10, Manickavachagar expresses his amazement at Lord Siva’s greatness. Can we say which town Siva belongs to? Who is related to Him? Who is not, Manickavachagar wonders.