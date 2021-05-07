Significance of mantras

Thirumoolar says that if one can understand the Vedas and also tell others about them, one will experience joy. He says Lord Siva has given him a suitable body and the mental ability to comprehend the Vedas and to speak about them. Only those who know fully the inner meaning of Vedas and the Saiva Agamas can be said to live auspicious lives. By talking of the significance of Vedic mantras and their uses, Thirumoolar shows us the significance of his work, Thirumandiram, said R. Narayanan in a discourse.

Tholkappiyar, author of the grammar text Tholkappiyam, defines mantras. He says that words that come from virtuous, knowledgeable persons, are mantras. Thiruvalluvar in kural number 28 says that the greatness of righteous people is evident from the mantras they give us. Thirumoolar says that the celestials and others recite mantras and worship Siva. (Thirumoolar refers to Lord Siva as Nandi). And just as the celestials recite mantras, so should his students. Although here Thirumoolar is addressing his students, his message is intended for the entire world. He wants everyone to have the benefits of chanting mantras and knowing their meaning.

Here it would be apt to recall what Sekkizhar says about Gnanasambandar. He says that Gnanasambandar composed his Namasivaya Padhigam, so that the devas and those in this world could hear it. Sages like Thirumoolar are chosen by God to do good for the world. They do it through their deeds and words. Thirunavukkarasar was given the name Marulneekkiyar by his parents. When Marulneekkiyar was cured of his stomach ailment by Lord Siva, an asareeri voice announced that henceforth he would be called Navukkarasar. Navukarasar not only composed verses in praise of Lord Siva, but he also undertook the work of cleaning temples.