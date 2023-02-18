Significance of Maha Sivaratri

February 18, 2023 04:41 am | Updated February 17, 2023 06:40 pm IST

Lord Siva is one of the most ancient Gods in the Hindu pantheon. Museums in the U.S. have recorded the presence of Siva temples dating back millennia. Our ancient scriptures also deal at length on Siva and the efficacy of seeking His blessings in order to obtain liberation from the cycle of life and death. Siva is synonymous with Sivaratri, and although Sivaratri falls every month, Maha Sivaratri falling in the month of Maasi is venerated by the faithful across the world as the day when Siva blesses the sincere, the devout and the faithful, said P. Swaminathan in a discourse.

Legend has it that on this night Goddess Parvati and Siva were united in holy matrimony and this occasion of their spiritual union is most auspicious for all devotees. It is said that Parvati originally started observing Sivaratri and when Siva was pleased, She enjoined upon Him to bless all devotees who wittingly or unwittingly observe the four basic aspects: staying awake, fasting, offering sacred vilva leaf and singing Siva’s hymns on Maha Sivaratri. There is the famous story of a hunter who took refuge on top of a tree from a tiger which was pursuing him. During the night, which happened to be Maha Sivaratri, to avoid falling off the tree due to drowsiness, the hunter deliberately plucked one leaf after another and dropped it down, thereby staying awake through the night. Beneath the tree there was a smooth stone on which the leaves fell. This stone was a Siva ling.

In the morning when he came down, safe from the pursuing tiger, he was amazed to see Lord Siva appear before him and bless him. Another version of this story says that while the tiger went away in the morning, the hunter, a great sinner, was bitten by a poisonous snake and he breathed his last. Promptly, Yama’s assistants came to fetch his soul to hell; however, they were forestalled by Siva’s soldiers who claimed that having done Siva puja through the night, the hunter had gained Siva’s grace. Temples across the world embark upon elaborate homas and other rituals starting late in the evening and lasting through the night. In the practical world that we live in, it is not always possible to attend such events. However, one can observe Maha Sivaratri in the confines of one’s home as well.