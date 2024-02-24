Significance of Maasi Magam

February 24, 2024 05:07 am | Updated 05:07 am IST

All beings use rivers and holy ponds to cleanse themselves of sins. Varuna the Lord of Water was concerned that the water bodies will be tainted and sought the help of Mahavishnu to keep them purified. The Lord informed him that during the next Maasi month on the day of the Tamil star Magam, on full moon day, He will bathe in the ocean, the largest of all water bodies and that would cleanse and rejuvenate all water bodies. As promised, on Maasi Magam the Lord bathed in the Ocean and this purified all water bodies of the residual sins, said Tirukkudanthai Dr. Venkatesh.

The Lord has two properties, referred to as Ubhayalingams. Firstly, He is not tainted or tarnished when He comes into contact with doshas. Secondly, He is the repository of all virtuous features. Because of these two gunas, anything, animate or inanimate, that comes into contact with the Lord is cleansed.

The Lord promised Varuna that every year on the day of Magam in the month of Maasi He will bathe in all water bodies and ensure they all remain cleansed. This tradition is followed in all temples, as kadal adaum naal, wherein all deities follow Vishnu’s steps in nearby waterbodies. The Mahamaha tank in Kumbakonam in particular is famous for the bathing ritual. The nine holy rivers, Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, Narmada, Sindhu, Cauvery, Sarayu and Tamirabharani, asked Siva for a means to cleanse themselves of the sins deposited by devotees in them. Siva directed them to bathe in the Mahamaha tank in Kumbakonam on the day when Guru resides in simha rasi, aligning with Magam and full moon. This occurs once in 12 years and is considered extremely auspicious for all.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.