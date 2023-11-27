Significance of Kartigai

November 27, 2023 05:02 am | Updated 05:02 am IST

The month of Kartigai is renowned for Kartigai Deepam, which witnesses devotion reaching a crescendo among the faithful. The festival also brings to one’s mind the Deepam at Tiruvannamalai. The month is also unique as it shares the name with a star in the Tamil almanac. The name was also chosen by the Lord himself to honour the Kartigai women who looked after the six infants emanating from the Lord as sparks when Parvati was in penance. Later, they were united into one by Umaiyal as the renowned Karthikeyan, said Suchithra Balasubramanian in a discourse. Kartigai is an occasion for all to light a lamp and seek wisdom.

There are five sthalas of Siva each devoted to one of the elements. The earth is embodied in Kanchipuram, water at Tiruvanaikaval, air in Sree Kalahasthi, the sky in Chidamabaram and fire in Tiruvannamalai. Legend has it that Vishnu and Brahma were involved in an argument as to who is greater. At the request of all devas to end this, Siva took the form of fire, with no beginning or ending, in order to put an end to the debate. Vishnu and Brahma agree that whoever finds one tip of the fire will be adjudged the greater one. Vishnu takes the form of a boar seeking the bottom of the flame while Brahma flew up in the form of a swan seeking the top. While both realise the flame has no beginning or end, Brahma claims to have found the top and produces a thazhampoo (screw pine). While truth prevails finally, the takeaway for all is that Gods sportingly teach devotees on how to stay on the path of dharma and truthfulness.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.