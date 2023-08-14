Significance of conches

August 14, 2023 04:17 am | Updated 01:05 am IST

The Bhagavad Gita is a brilliant masterpiece. Every reference and every word in this divine ballad bears a deep philosophical significance, none more so than the references to conches, said Swami Mitrananda in a discourse.

In order to stop Duryodhana’s pointless rambling which held the potential to demoralise the Kaurava forces, Bhishma blew his conch to bring everyone’s attention back to the impending battle, as it were.

Lord Krishna was the first to blow his conch from the Pandava side, declaring His eagerness to re-establish righteousness, which was the sole purpose of His incarnation on earth. In describing Krishna and Arjuna’s chariot or the Pandava conches blown in response to Bhishma’s call to battle, Sage Vyasa mentions the names of the conches, each of which has a meaningful lesson behind it. The conches speak volumes of the individual’s splendour, divinity, and magnificence.

Lord Krishna scoured the earth and heavens to find and kill Panchajanya, the demon who stole his Guru Sandeepany’s son and hid him in a conch. Krishna offers guru dakshina to His guru by returning his lost son. Krishna’s conch, Panchajnaya, symbolises gratitude, teaching us to be grateful for all we have received in life.

Arjuna’s conch, Devadatta, was a gift from Indra, the king of the heavens, a constant reminder to mankind of the wondrous blessings showered by the Divine. Yudhishtira’s conch Anantavijayam, which means endless victory, had resounded with victory in each battle he faced. Yudhishtira thoroughly embodied the principles of satya (truth) and dharma (duty) throughout his life. By imbibing these qualities of honesty and performing one’s obligatory duty to the best of one’s ability alone can bring lasting inner and outer successes. One should shun impermanent victories that are here today and gone tomorrow.

