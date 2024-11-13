 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Significance of Adi Sankara

Published - November 13, 2024 05:51 am IST

Ordinary men may find reading Vedanta or Veda Bhashya challenging, but reciting simple stotras with the same divine values is easier. The Sankaracharya of Sringeri Mutt, Sri Vidusekara Swamigal, said in an “Anugraha Bhashanam“ that Sri Adi Sankara included in all his stotras the philosophical concepts of Advaita and great doctrines like “tatvamasi“ and “Aham Brahmasmi.” To the present-day man who faces crises at every stage and undergoes torment, meditation by reciting his hymns would fetch peace, and his mind would be cleansed of impurities. It will also help a person to transform and develop devotion. Sri Adi Sankara says in Soundarya Lahari how the Goddess showers Her divine grace on the devotees (Bhavanitvam Dase). With the prayers and requests of various noble people (vidwat jala tapa: phalam ), Sri Adi Sankara had written commentary on Brahma Sutra, a treatise for all to realise the Supreme being.

Four types of people go to temples. The first category includes those who worship to relieve their distress, difficulties, and problems. Another group may pray to obtain knowledge. Some may worship to be bestowed with all riches. The most joyful are those who seek nothing except His divine grace and blessings. Lord Krishna says to Arjuna four kinds of people worship Me (chaturvida: bhajante maam - ch.7-verse 16 ). The Lord further says that He is very dear to jnanis who are ever devoted to Him (Tesham jnani ch 7-verse 17.)

Sri Adi Sankara extended his blessings to all the people. Like worshipping God, people should also perform poojas for Sri Adi Sankara and celebrate Sri Sankara Jayanthi. People need not expect to be invited for divine deeds. They can join by themselves and render their best possible service.

Published - November 13, 2024 05:51 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.