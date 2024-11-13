Significance of Adi Sankara

Ordinary men may find reading Vedanta or Veda Bhashya challenging, but reciting simple stotras with the same divine values is easier. The Sankaracharya of Sringeri Mutt, Sri Vidusekara Swamigal, said in an “Anugraha Bhashanam“ that Sri Adi Sankara included in all his stotras the philosophical concepts of Advaita and great doctrines like “tatvamasi“ and “Aham Brahmasmi.” To the present-day man who faces crises at every stage and undergoes torment, meditation by reciting his hymns would fetch peace, and his mind would be cleansed of impurities. It will also help a person to transform and develop devotion. Sri Adi Sankara says in Soundarya Lahari how the Goddess showers Her divine grace on the devotees (Bhavanitvam Dase). With the prayers and requests of various noble people (vidwat jala tapa: phalam ), Sri Adi Sankara had written commentary on Brahma Sutra, a treatise for all to realise the Supreme being.

Four types of people go to temples. The first category includes those who worship to relieve their distress, difficulties, and problems. Another group may pray to obtain knowledge. Some may worship to be bestowed with all riches. The most joyful are those who seek nothing except His divine grace and blessings. Lord Krishna says to Arjuna four kinds of people worship Me (chaturvida: bhajante maam - ch.7-verse 16 ). The Lord further says that He is very dear to jnanis who are ever devoted to Him (Tesham jnani ch 7-verse 17.)

Sri Adi Sankara extended his blessings to all the people. Like worshipping God, people should also perform poojas for Sri Adi Sankara and celebrate Sri Sankara Jayanthi. People need not expect to be invited for divine deeds. They can join by themselves and render their best possible service.