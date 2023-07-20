Significance of Aadi Pooram

July 20, 2023 05:02 am | Updated 05:02 am IST

Certain months in the Tamil calendar such as Aadi, Purattasi and Margazhi are celebrated as special. During these months bhakti overflows in a significant manner, starting with Aadi, which also signals the start of festivities spreading over months; it is the sacred time for embarking on agricultural activity, of remembering our ancestors, and seeking divine blessings for prosperity and procreation. It is under the Pooram star in the month of Aadi that Goddess Bhooma Devi took avatar as Andal in Srivilliputtur, and showed humanity how to reach God through simple bhakti margam. On this auspicious day, women offer bangles to Ambal and celebrate Her trimester. One should not equate trimesters merely with birth of humans, but view it in the larger context of material, familial and spiritual vriddi — progression, said Suchithra Balasubramanian in a discourse.

Ambal, the goddess, is the loka Janani. Without Her blessings nothing on earth will grow and flourish and the importance of the food chain cannot be emphasised enough. The festival of bangles holds special significance at the Neelayadakshi Temple in Nagaipattinam. She is named for Her blue black eyes which are like an ocean — an endless skyline of kindness to all living things. We are all held by one fear, the fear of mutation, be it crops, flowers, our progeny and our progress towards reaching His abode. Praying to Ambal and receiving Her blessings will allay these fears and show us how to lead more meaningful lives. It is this faith which voluntarily propels devotees to visit Ambal temples in their localities on Aadi Pooram and covet the prasad of vriddi .