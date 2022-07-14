Sign of Supremacy

Parasara Bhatta, in his Sri Guna Ratna Kosa, refers to Goddess Ranganayaki of Srirangam as a creeper, for which the support is the tree known as Lord Ranganatha. Can the Lord be described as a tree? Yes, because the reference to the Lord as a tree can be traced back to the Upanishads, said Thenthirupperai Aravindalochanan, in a discourse.

Sage Valmiki in Kishkinda Kanda says Lord Rama is a tree, which gives refuge to the virtuous and also to the distressed. Lord Krishna, in the Bhagavad Gita, says, “ asvathah sarva vrikshaanaam.” So Lord Krishna says here that among trees, He is the sacred peepal tree. This tree, namely Ranganatha, is no ordinary tree. The shade given by this tree — Vaasudeva taruchaaya — is one that saves us from the heat of samsara. This is the tree which the creeper, namely Goddess Ranganayaki, uses as Her support. As She begins to climb this tree, the Lord’s joy knows no bounds. Her eyes are like bees (dhvirepa) which buzz around the flowers in a tree. The word for bee in Sanskrit is brahmara. Since the letter ‘ra’ (repa sabda) occurs twice in this word, a bee is also known as dhvirepa, and that is the word Parasara Bhatta uses here.

The divine glances of the Goddess direct the Lord’s actions of creation, protection and dissolution. In addition, it is Her presence on His chest, which marks Him as the Supreme One. The Upanishads declare: hrish ca te lakshmis ca patnyau. That is, Sri Devi and Bhoo Devi are the Consorts of the Supreme One. Thus, She not only plays a role in the Lord’s actions, but is the mark of His Supremacy too. So great is the Goddess, that the Lord is unable to fully fathom Her svarupa or Her auspicious qualities. Parasara Bhatta prays for Her merciful glances to wash over him like waves.