Shun self-praise

It is a natural human tendency to derive satisfaction from one’s achievements. But to boast about one’s abilities is a despicable trait, elaborated Malayaman in a discourse, citing examples from Tamil literature. A parent boasting about his children’s achievements is just as bad, for it is also in a way nothing but self-praise. But if others praise one’s child, then the parent secretly delights in this public recognition for her child. There can be no greater joy for a parent than to hear her child praised by others.

When a mother hears people praising her son as a virtuous person, she is happier than she was when she gave birth to him, says Thiruvalluvar. Thiruvalluvar says that humility lifts a man to the status of a celestial. But pride leads him down a dark and evil path. Kumaraguruparar, in his Neethi Neri Vilakkam, says that if one keeps talking about how he has controlled his senses, and is not prone to temptation, then even his merits will turn to sins. A person truly deserving praise never speaks highly of himself. But a person who has no claim to fame is forever singing his own praises, says Thiruvalluvar.

Bharatha Venba says that when a man praises himself, his acts of charity lose their merit. Needhi Nool says that self-praise is akin to a man who wants to clean himself through a bath, but rubs himself all over with mud. It is like pouring water over a flame when the intention is to make the lamp shine brightly, says Needhi Nool. A person who keeps talking about his talents, his attributes, his actions, and his achievements, will be mocked by everyone. He will lose everyone’s respect. Naaladiyaar says that he will be shunned. Pride is a disease, and one must conquer it before it becomes impossible to do so.