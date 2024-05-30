GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Showcasing Rama’s divinity

Published - May 30, 2024 05:07 am IST

The young princes in Ayodhya were growing up delighting everyone and Rama was the most loved of them all impressing everyone not only with his prowess in various fields but mainly due to his goodness which made him shine like the sun. One may wonder how Rama’s war on Tataka dovetails with dharma, but the purity of the act is clear to all, said Swami Mitranandaji.

The all-knowing ascetic Vishwamitra requested Dasaratha to send Rama with him to help in dealing with the demons in the forest who were a great disturbance to the yagnas being performed by the rishis. Dasaratha was greatly distressed as he dared not deny the request of the great sage but was very apprehensive of Rama, who was still a child in his perception, being tasked with such a dangerous endeavour. Dasaratha is reassured of Rama’s safety by Vishwamitra, who further added that Rama was much more than what he seemed. Sage Vasishta also counselled Dasaratha that this would be a proper step in Rama’s development.

As Vishwamitra guided Rama and Lakshmana to his forest abode, they came to a dark and dreary forest where the demon Tataka was roaming free and heaping atrocities on the rishis living there. Vishwamitra asked Rama to kill the ogress to rid the forest of her. Rama was reluctant to kill a female, but is reassured by Vishwamitra that killing such a fiend who was characterised by impiety and who had killed many kshatriya princes was not wrong. Vishwamitra pointed out to Rama that it was his duty to protect and he must not be overcome by any doubt or compassion for the one he has to vanquish. Rama then proceeded to overcome Tataka with a powerful arrow and ended the misery suffered by the sages in the forest. This is also the moment when Rama’s divinity was visible to the discerning.

