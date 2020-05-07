She made Him popular!

Lord Narayana is known for His patience. And this is seen in the story of Brghu’s visit to His abode. Brghu had had a lukewarm welcome from Brahma and Siva. So, Brghu was in a rage when he arrived to meet Lord Narayana. Finding the Lord relaxing on His snake bed, and apparently unaware of the sage’s arrival, Brghu kicked the Lord on His chest. But the Lord did not punish the offending sage. Instead, He nursed Brghu’s foot, wondering if it had been hurt by the kick.

The Lord’s action angered Goddess Mahalakshmi, for the Lord’s chest was where She resided. So, She left the Lord, leaving Him looking for Her. But the Lord knows everything. So, His search for Her was just playacting, and Her disappearance was also a deliberate drama, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse. The Lord goes in search of Her to patala loka, and then finding She has left, He comes to Earth. It is believed that He emerged from the netherworld in Kumbakonam, which is why there is a Patala Srinivasa shrine in the Sarangapani temple there. He then does tapas for Her!

But why the anger, disappearance and tapas? Uthamur Swami had an explanation. One of Lakshmi’s names is Bhargavi, because in one avatara, She was Brghu’s daughter. She must have felt that her father was giving Her a message through his kick. And what was that message? Despite the Lord being so merciful, there were people who did not seek Him. Was it not Lakshmi’s duty to ensure Her Consort’s popularity? Hence the voluntary separation from Him, and His penance, and subsequent marriage to Her in Tirumala. Had He not come to Tirumala as Srinivasa, would we have such crowds thronging the hill? It was Lakshmi’s separation that brought Him there, and so Lakshmi’s action of leaving Him, had the good result of drawing many people to Him!