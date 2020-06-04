Seven ways to train the mind

04 June 2020 15:20 IST

In his book, Swami Mukundananda elaborates on the importance of cultivating the right approach to life

By developing a positive mindset, we can be happy, irrespective of external factors, according to Swami Mukundananda, whose book, 7 mindsets for success, happiness and fulfilment has generated a lot of response from people during the Lockdown. The book, published by Westland, seeks to change the way one thinks. Founder of Jagadguru Kripaluji Yog (J.K.Yog), a non-profit organisation based in Dallas, Texas, Swami Mukundananda, born in 1960, has been disseminating Vedic knowledge. An alumnus of IIT and IIM, he quit a promising professional career at the age of 23 to dedicate himself to spread the spiritual and holistic betterment techniques.

“This book also commemorates J.K.Yog’s 10th year,” said Swami Mukundananda on phone in an interview, in which he shared his thoughts on several concepts. Excerpts:

A mindset is the way one habitually thinks. It is an internal resource we all possess. If we can simply cultivate beneficial mindsets, they will open the doors to peace. 7 mindsets is to help those who face setbacks in life because of anger, greed, tension and anxiety. It will be of value at present, when the extended Lockdown is causing stress in terms of restricted movement and sluggish business.

One can develop the ability to marshal one’s mental resources and discard negative emotions as useless baggage. Blending science with Vedic scriptures, and logic with spiritual insight, we can make use of the seven techniques of training the mind.”

Now, what’s magical about seven?

In 1956, George Miller, a cognitive psychologist from Princeton University, wrote what is now called famous as ‘Miller’s Law,’ according to which short-term working memory of an average person is limited to seven items. I chose seven mindsets, which incidentally cover the entire sequence of steps necessary for the mind.

The seven steps are:

Positive thinking: Humans continue to believe that power, money and material possessions bring happiness. All of us do know the story of King Midas and the Golden Touch. The choice remains with us to be content.

Taking responsibility for emotions: What should one do to overcome negativity and adverse sentiments? There is no justification for harbouring negative thoughts. Our feelings are a choice we make. The responsibility to control our mind is our own. We are accountable for harbouring pleasant and miserable feelings. Understanding the thin line between stimulus (circumstances) and response (emotions) provides us with the lever to control our sentiments.

Inspiration: One can gain from being inspired by positive people and actions. History has so many examples. For instance, Soichiro Honda, the Japanese engineer and founder of the automotive components company Tokai Seiki, who faced so many hurdles, but went on to create the world’s first motorcycle.

Purity of Intention: One should be propelled towards the right things and focused in the right direction.

Acquiring knowledge: The purity of good intentions has to be backed by a mindset to acquire good knowledge. From the time of Copernicus and Galileo a divergence arose between science and spirituality has existed. Albert Einstein said, ‘Science has succeeded in denaturing the plutonium atom. But it cannot denature the evil in man’s heart.’ This is where spiritual science comes in.

Discipline and self-control: It is the battle between the mind and the intellect. The latter is rational and looks for value, does not get distracted by immediate gratification of the mind. But senses can rebel like children yearning for immediate joy. The Vedas talk of two classified happiness — Shreya and Preya. Shreya as the immediate bitter that turns into nectar, like physical exercise; and Preya as nectar, which becomes poison with over-indulgence. Choose the beneficial path and try ignoring the so called ‘pleasant’ one.

Growing in the face of problems: The final mindset is to develop the ability to face problems in life. Be it at school or work, one cannot run away from reality. Facing challenges leads to growth. Your prayer should not ask for a life without obstacles, but a path to face the obstacles that provide lessons. Like the wise man who said, “I prayed to God for strength, and he gave me difficulties to overcome and become strong.”