July 04, 2023 04:54 am | Updated July 03, 2023 06:54 pm IST

There can be nothing superior to providing food to the hungry. Thiruvalluvar says the best way to save one’s wealth is to give food to the hungry. It is such punyas that benefit a man when he departs from this world, said R. Narayanan in a discourse.

Vallalar could not bear to see even a wilting plant. His chief concern was to ensure that no one went without food. The Tamil work Manimekalai says that giving a man food is like giving him life itself. Manimekalai tells of a sacred vessel that gave unlimited quantities of rice and never went empty. This vessel helped satisfy the hunger of thousands. Avvaiyar says that when a man is hungry, he has no thoughts of anything else. He can think only of food. A householder has five duties, and Thirukkural mentions these. A verse in Thirukkural says that one has a duty towards one’s dead ancestors, devas, relatives, guests, and oneself. Here the word “virundinar” is used for guests, suggesting that giving guests good food is a primary duty of a householder.

Ilayankudi Mara Nayanar was one of the 63 Saivite saints, known as Nayanmars. He used to serve food to the needy. In course of time, he lost all his wealth. Yet he continued to welcome guests. One day, Lord Siva visited his house in the guise of a devotee of Siva. It was raining and it was late in the night when the visitor arrived at Ilayankudi Mara Nayanar’s house. But Nayanar went to the fields, where the rains had pushed up all the grains that had been sown. He gathered these grains. His wife washed them and cooked them, using the wood from the roof of their house as firewood. She also prepared some dishes using greens, and the visitor was served a good meal. The story of this Nayanmar shows us the importance of serving food to the hungry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.