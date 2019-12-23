Service to the guru

Ignorance of the eternal and everlasting Truth is the bane of human existence and stands as the greatest hindrance to spiritual attainment. Sastras reiterate that this ignorance prevails in beings owing to individual bad prarabdha karma and is removed only by the grace of God and the grace of the Guru. This grace is automatically obtained when one studies under a guru, follows his teachings with faith and commitment, and serves him in a selfless manner, says Krishna in the Uddhava Gita, pointed out Swamini Satyavratananda in a lecture. The Upanishads reflect the traditional method of instruction when transmission of knowledge from guru to sishya takes place in a unique way.

The disciple is expected to cultivate humble reverence, inquiry and devoted service along with the bhava that his guru is equal to God. The simple and austere way of life in the Gurukula trains him to be self disciplined and patient when he serves the guru. The student is rid of fear and confusion. The Katopanishad says that many might have heard of the Self as most wonderful but may not fully understand the deep import of it. But this esoteric truth shines as a living experience in the disciple’s inner consciousness when taught by a good teacher. In the Manu Smriti, there is famous verse that explains how an ardent student can get the best from the ocean of knowledge that the guru exemplifies by his obedient and patient bhava even as a man uses a spade to dig water from the earth. The Mundaka says that a student has to humbly approach the guru devoted to Brahman to imbibe the essence of eternal truth.

To a disciple who approaches reverently, the guru who has the experience of God gives that knowledge faithfully by which is known the truly existing, the changeless self.