People have certain restrictions to render divine service to God in this part of the universe. It is said that there are no such strictures or limitations in Srivaikunta. Sri Dehalesa Ramanujachariar Swamy said in a discourse that two kinds of service are essential. The first is service to God, and the other is service to Acharyas. Such people are called “Charama parva nishtas”. The actual service lies in hearing good things and developing “Aatma Jnanam” (Jnana, Bhakthi and Vairagyam).

The term Acharya refers to Sri Nammazhwar and Sri Ramanuja. The Dwaya Mantra emphasises clinging to God’s feet. How are the Acharyas considered the Ultimate? Sri Nammazhwar is God’s manifestation, and Sri Ramanuja represents the sandals of Sri Nammazhwar. We must have an intense devotion to Acharyas “Yasyadevo Parabakthi: Yatadevo tatha Gurov.”

People need to connect with Sri Ramanuja (Ramanuja Dasyam), through which a connection to God can be established. Sri Annavappan Swamy authored “Sri Ramanuja Athi Manusha Sthavam,” which narrates the extraordinary deeds of the Acharya. Among the various qualities, “Soulabhyam” is very much appreciated. It refers to mixing with ordinary people transcending down from status. As Sri Rama, the Lord befriended Guha, Sugreeva and Vibheeshana. As Sri Krishna, He took the role of an emissary. The Acharya, unmindful of his high stature, mingled with the masses and toiled hard for their upliftment. It is said that those who surrender at the feet of Sri Ramanuja will derive the blessings of Lord Narayana.

