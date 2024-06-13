Serve guru, attain moksha

Four aspects of our life are pre-programmed based on our deeds in our previous janma. These are owning land, finding a spouse, health and lastly, a guru. Even saints are not exempt from this. Why is it important to have a guru and serve him? Being devout and serving Him with dedication is not enough to attain mukti (freedom from rebirth). That ultimate goal is achievable only through a guru, said P. Swaminathan in a discourse.

Tirukkachi Nambi, the venerated Vaishnavite saint, is a case in point. As one of the four sons of a merchant, he spent his share of inheritance in creating a flower garden at a place that is now known as Poonnamallee. Every day, he carried the fresh flowers from the nandavanam to the presiding deity of Varadaraja Perumal temple in Kancheepuram. He also found that the deity appeared to be sweating and informed the priests, who were not blessed to share his experience. Perumal informed Nambi that only he could see him in such a state. Nambi immediately sought and gained permission to fan the deity daily. The two also fell into the habit of conversing with each other.

The legend of Nambi grew and an ordinary peasant fell at Nambi’s feet, declared him as his guru and asked him to find out if God would offer him mukti in his conversations with Perumal. Without hesitation, Perumal said the peasant would be at His feet in Vaikuntam, since he had found a guru. When Nambi sought to know his own status, Perumal laughed and said, “You fanned me, I conversed. You did not serve Bhagavathas. Therefore, no moksham for you.”

Nambi subsequently served Tirukottiyur Nambi incognito and was duly awarded moksham by Perumal at the appropriate time.

