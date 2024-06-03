Separation, a reality

With Dasaratha dead, Bharata has to ascend the throne, but he refuses to do so. He goes to the forest to ask Rama to come back and rule Ayodhya. The Rama-Bharata conversation shows us many dharmas we have to adhere to, said Navalpakkam Vasudevachariar in a discourse.

Bharata tells Rama that Kaikeyi had asked Dasaratha to pass on the kingdom to Bharata. But now Bharata is giving it to Rama. So, no one can object to this arrangement. Bharata wonders how he can rule in place of Rama. Can a donkey move at the speed of a horse? Can an ordinary bird be a match for Garuda? But Rama says that a man cannot do as he pleases. He is not the master of his life. Every relationship ends in separation. No one is together forever.

Rama gives an example. Two sticks are brought together by a wave, but the next wave may separate them. In the same way, two people come together in life, but have to separate when it is time to do so. Samsara is like the ocean. The waves are like karma. The two sticks are like human beings, who face the consequences of karma.

A house that was once grand gets dilapidated in course of time. Likewise, a human being too ages and dies. We celebrate seasonal changes. But we tend to forget that with each new season we are moving one step closer to the end of our lives.