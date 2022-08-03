Self is the dearest of all

The sense of the term ‘Self’ is immersed in misconceptions and is only partially understood owing to its subtle nature. In the text Panchadasi, Vidyaranya takes up the discussion on the verdict of Yagnyavalkya which states that ‘the Self is the dearest of all and hence is most loved.’ The acharya puts forth a few counter-arguments that are likely to be raised against the import of this statement, and these are refuted systematically, pointed out Sri R. Rajagopala Sarma in a discourse.

The opponent’s view draws attention to the kind of selfless love in many who show strong love towards one’s near and dear. If the Atma is most dear, as the sage says, then how is one to account for the possessive love one has towards wife, son, wealth, etc? Parents make many sacrifices for the sake of the son. Family is important and a man spends his whole lifetime and energy to build his wealth so that his wife and family will live in comfort after his death. The opponent also quotes those Sruti Vakhyas such as, ‘the father’s Atma is the son,’ ‘one who bears a son has done what is required of him in this birth,’ ‘one can conquer all with the son,’ etc, that lend support to his stance that the son is more important than the father. So, the Self is secondary to the son, wife, etc, as an object of love.

The acharya replies that the context of the Sruti Vakhyas has to be factored in when interpreting them. The term ‘Self’ is used figuratively in instances when one is compared to a lion or tiger to indicate the person’s courageous nature. The difference between the objects compared is automatically understood. So, the scriptures do not prove the Self to be less important. In fact, the Self is the dearest and more intrinsic than son, wealth, etc and not secondary.

