Self-dependent virtues

Janaka’s court was always alive with Vedantic discussions and debates by the most well-versed scholars and sages of those times. This rightful ruler was also an excellent disciple to the preceptors from whom he imbibed sastra knowledge. He was quick to perceive the young Ashtavakra’s wisdom and wished to learn further precepts from him. The sage’s instruction is known as Ashtavakra Gita.

In a discourse, Sri R. Rajagopala Sarma drew attention to the guru sishya equation in this case which is unique, for Janaka though ripe in age and jnana becomes a humble seeker and the preceptor though young is extraordinarily wise and astute. Janaka asks the sage to explain how one can attain jnana and get liberated. There is no other option in this pursuit, except to give up the longing for sense objects, is the very first instruction which is also very difficult to follow. For, in creation, the senses are poised to look outwards and there is constant exposure to the objects, places and people of the world. Naturally, the senses are drawn to them. This situation has to be broken and the senses are to be turned to look at the atma within.

To help us in this endeavour, it is advised that we learn to consider sense objects as poison and shun them totally. We have to understand how sense objects poison the mind. The moment there is an emotional reaction in the mind to any sense object, a strong desire to possess it arises. Then one goes to any extent to possess it. He only brings forth on himself more attachments and worries in the process. The wise instead consciously control the mind and direct it to seek the valuable nectar derived by the practice of moral virtues such as forgiveness, kindness and contentment. These make one self-dependent rather than sense-dependent.