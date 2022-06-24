Self always exists

The Upanishads, when engaged in explaining the esoteric truths about the Supreme Brahman, the jagat and the jiva, include dialogue, discussions, etc between preceptor and disciple. They use analogies and illustrations drawn from everyday life to show that Brahman is the sole cause of the creation. Brahman is both the material and instrumental cause of the phenomenal world of objects, animate and inanimate, and the different kinds of beings in it.

In the text Panchadasi, a work on Advaita Vedanta, the author Vidyaranya states that his aim is to teach the Supreme Truth in an easy and comprehensible manner to sincere seekers who have faith in the acharya’s instructions. The method of instruction aims to inculcate in the disciple the skill to distinguish the real from the non-real, pointed out Sri R. Rajagopala Sarma in a discourse. The focus is to clearly understand that what is real and true and always exists; all else that is subject to change and evolution has only a temporary existence and is non-real. Describing Brahman, it is said, “He gives life to everything in creation by entering into each and every aspect of it. All that is, has its Self in Him alone. He is the truth. He is the subtle essence of all. He is the Self”.

The core of all teaching is that the Self is the essence of pure consciousness; it is ever present awareness and is self luminous, The yogis steeped in meditation enjoy the bliss of the Self that is different from the mental stillness and the bliss of deep sleep. But a majority of us do not know the Self and its essential nature. Ignorance of self knowledge only leads to further births according to each one’s past merits. The Self is not to be known by the weak, or by the thoughtless, or by those who do not meditate in the right manner.