Seeking the infinite

The yearning to seek is in all beings and there is no limit to the goals, material or spiritual, that are sought. In addition, the irony is that we seek the infinite in this finite world and hence there is no satisfaction in such a quest, pointed out Srimati Sunanda in a discourse. If Isaac Newton felt that what he achieved could be compared to that of a small boy stumbling on exotic conch shells, etc, while playing on the seashore when the ocean holds infinite mysteries in its vastness and depth, it only reflects the finite and limited nature of every human attainment. Still, each one strives to reach some goal in one’s lifetime, such as wealth, learning, success, etc, which are important to us. Whatever field one has chosen, one puts in sincere and dedicated effort to attain these.

For instance, a sportsman strives to hit the gold medal and he takes up disciplined practice and training to this end. It does not end with his winning the gold. It now becomes more difficult and demanding to maintain his top position he has gained. So, the answer to the question, how much wealth, knowledge or success can be considered enough, remains open ended. The Bhagavad Gita teaches the right mental attitude that helps one to attain the most sustained and eternal gain, God’s grace. One has to make sure that every thought, word and deed is worthy in its selfless quality by focusing on God alone.

It is said that Hanuman used to examine every gift and check if it reverberated with Rama Nama. When the focus is on God, He takes responsibility to protect, uphold and preserve the success of every human endeavour, spiritual or worldly, at every step. With His grace, we have the chance to move from limited mundane goals to seek the higher goal, getting united with our true nature.