Seeking alms, the difficult job

December 03, 2022 04:12 am | Updated December 02, 2022 06:11 pm IST

What is the most difficult job in this world? Elders say that seeking alms is very pathetic and miserable.

In Yakshaprasna in the Mahabharatha — a question-answer dialogue between the King of Righteousness incognito as Yaksha and Yudhistira, one of the questions posed by Yaksha to Yudhistira is which is the place even air will not get into. Yudhistira replied that the air will be afraid of even going near a beggar fearing that he would ask it for any alms. One has to pledge one’s self esteem for the same.

Those who want to live only for themselves are grouped in the last stratum, those who think that besides themselves others should also live co-extensively are categorised in the middle level. But those who think that even if they suffer, others should live are considered the great.

At the request of all celestial beings, Lord Vishnu took the incarnation of Vamana — a dwarf form. He is the richest of the universe, keeping His divine consort, in-charge of all treasures, Goddess Mahalakshmi in His heart. How much it would have pained Him to take the form of a young celibate to beg to king Mahabali. The king refused the advice of his guru and said he was proud that God Himself came and begged to him.

Sri Andal says in her divine hymns Tiruppavai that God is the supreme most and He measured the whole world with His feet for the sake of others. Saint poet Tiruvalluvar says we can swim and cross the sea of samsara by prostrating at His feet. We learn from Vamana avathara that we can resort to even begging to do good to others and from King Mahabali we learn that we should give alms to the right and deserving people alone, said Trichy Sri Kalyanaraman in a discourse.