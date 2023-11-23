Seeking advice of Bhishma 

November 23, 2023 04:17 am | Updated November 22, 2023 06:07 pm IST

Yudhishthira was stricken with intense remorse as all his relatives were killed in the war. Lord Krishna suggested to Yudhishthira to seek advice from the grandsire Bhishma, who lay on a bed of arrows.

Sri Ananthapadmanabhachariar Swamy said in a discourse that Bhishma learned Dharmasastra from sage Veda Vyasa and Sri Parasurama. Lord Krishna also admires him for his prowess, vast knowledge, steadfastness and deep devotion. Draupathi accompanied them to see the grandsire. She stared at Bhishma as if asking why dharma was ignored in Duryodhana’s court when she was disrobed. Sensing this, Bhishma replied that he could not tender dharma then due to the food of Duryodhana that he ate. Now, all his blood is being drained out by Arjuna’s arrows and new blood is infused by the divine grace of Lord Krishna, and he can instruct Dharmashastra to Yudhishthira.

Bhishma was called Devavratha not because of his vow not to marry and follow chastity but because he resolved to make Lord Krishna hold weapons (who promised not to use them in the war). Bhishma told Yudhishthira that Lord Krishna is the embodiment of all dharmas (Krishnam-Sanatanam-Dharmam). Lord Krishna appeared before Bhishma at his last moment.

Sri Vishnusahasranama is considered more significant than Srimad Bhagavad Gita because Lord Krishna told the Gita, whereas He lent his ears to listen to Sahasranama recited by Bhishma.

