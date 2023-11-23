HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seeking advice of Bhishma 

November 23, 2023 04:17 am | Updated 04:17 am IST

Yudhishthira was stricken with intense remorse as all his relatives were killed in the war. Lord Krishna suggested to Yudhishthira to seek advice from the grandsire Bhishma, who lay on a bed of arrows.

Sri Ananthapadmanabhachariar Swamy said in a discourse that Bhishma learned Dharmasastra from sage Veda Vyasa and Sri Parasurama. Lord Krishna also admires him for his prowess, vast knowledge, steadfastness and deep devotion. Draupathi accompanied them to see the grandsire. She stared at Bhishma as if asking why dharma was ignored in Duryodhana’s court when she was disrobed. Sensing this, Bhishma replied that he could not tender dharma then due to the food of Duryodhana that he ate. Now, all his blood is being drained out by Arjuna’s arrows and new blood is infused by the divine grace of Lord Krishna, and he can instruct Dharmashastra to Yudhishthira.

Bhishma was called Devavratha not because of his vow not to marry and follow chastity but because he resolved to make Lord Krishna hold weapons (who promised not to use them in the war). Bhishma told Yudhishthira that Lord Krishna is the embodiment of all dharmas (Krishnam-Sanatanam-Dharmam). Lord Krishna appeared before Bhishma at his last moment. 

Sri Vishnusahasranama is considered more significant than Srimad Bhagavad Gita because Lord Krishna told the Gita, whereas He lent his ears to listen to Sahasranama recited by Bhishma.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.