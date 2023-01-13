Seeking Acharya’s proximity

January 13, 2023 05:07 am | Updated January 12, 2023 06:40 pm IST

Ramanujacharya leaves Srirangam because of religious persecution and goes to Melkote in Karnataka. His disciple Kooratazhvan is unable to bear separation from his Acharya. He goes to Thirumaliruncholai near Madurai. There are folk songs sung in Thirumaliruncholai, which speak of how Sundarabaahu, the deity of Thirumaliruncholai, blessed Kooratazhvan, said P.B. Rajahamsam, in a discourse. These folk songs praise the deity as One who saves those who trust Him, and refer to how He blessed Kooratazhvan. He is said to have appeared in Kooratazhvan’s dream, and told him to come to Thirumaliruncholai, with the assurance that he would be reunited with Ramanujacharya. Kooratazhvan composed five stavas. It is said that on the way to Thirumaliruncholai, he composed Sri Vaikunta Stava and Atimanusha Stava. He composed Sundarabaahu Stava in Thirumaliruncholai. His outpouring of verses was to overcome his grief at separation from Ramanujacharya.

In the first verse of Sundarabaahu Stava, Kooratazhvan says that he has learnt all sacred works from Ramanuja. He has performed prapatti (surrender). So, he has nothing to fear. This reminds one of Sita Devi’s fearlessness as described by Valmiki. Sita is in the forest, the abode of dangerous animals. But She does not fear them, for She leans on Rama’s shoulders. When one has gained His protection, what is the need for fear? Kooratazhvan, having acknowledged his debt to his Acharya and having spoken of his saranagati, now proceeds to praise Sundarabaahu — the One with lovely shoulders (baahu - shoulder). The boon he seeks is to be back with his Acharya Ramanuja in Srirangam. After having praised the deity in all the slokas up to sloka 128, Kooratazhvan in sloka 129 expresses his desire to be once again with his Acharya.