Seek Vidya and Vinaya

August 11, 2023 05:02 am | Updated 05:02 am IST

The first chapter of the Bhagavad Gita does not carry any of Lord Krishna’s teachings; however, it highlights the importance of the right attitude and proper communication, said Avanti Kundaliya in a lecture.

Sanjaya has been blessed with divine sight by sage Vyasa to relate the proceedings on the distant battlefield to his blind monarch, Dhritarashtra. His choice of words at the beginning of his narration, “King Duryodhana approached the teacher,” clearly depicts his disdain for Duryodhana’s lack of reverence for Dronacharya.

Vidya (knowledge) and Vinaya (humility) go hand in hand in the acquisition and, most importantly, successful use of any education one may gain. However learned or accomplished one may think one is, without due reverence toward the teacher, that knowledge remains theoretical and achieves no lasting material or spiritual benefit in the world. After pompously striding up to Dronacharya’s chariot, Duryodhana starts introducing the members of his army, boasting, “They are all ready to give up their lives for my sake.” Were any of them really fighting that battle for Duryodhana? And did any of them need to be introduced to Dronacharya, who taught them all the art of warfare in the first place? By exhibiting such arrogance, Duryodhana not only belittles himself before his mentor and guide, but goes into a downward spiral of incoherent chatter that reveals his guilt disguised as utter dread that he is so desperately trying to conceal.

It is interesting to observe that right through Duryodhana’s lofty, sarcastic, and even fear-filled monologue, Dronacharya chooses to remain silent, showing a stoic countenance. Such a disposition of equipoise dispenses another important lesson in communication — when the fool rattles on, the wise refrain from speaking. Dronacharya’s stoic silence imparts the crucial lesson that one need not react or retort to arrogance.