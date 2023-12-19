GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seek refuge in evenness of mind 

December 19, 2023 04:53 am | Updated 04:53 am IST

To undertake our deeds as prescribed in the scriptures, we have to use “Buddhi yoga” — “Evenness of Mind” — equanimity towards success or failure of an action. Valayapettei Sri Ramachariar said in a discourse that Lord Krishna told Arjuna not to be impelled by the fruit of action nor have an attachment to inaction.

Arjuna was plunged into deep thought. If he had won the war, he would get the kingdom but lose all his relatives. The Lord further said actions backed by attachment are far inferior, and pathetic are those who act with results.   Saint Ramanujacharya, in his commentary on the Gita, says, “Ubhe Sukrutha Dushkruthe jahati“. Those who possess the evenness of mind while performing actions and relinquishing their fruits are freed from worldly bondage and reach the heavenly abode. As we all have not done this, we are in the cycle of rebirths. The attributable reason is “karma“, which creates “Moham“ through “Ajnana“ — a lack of quality of introspecting what is right or wrong, or sometimes we think that what we do alone is correct.

The fruits of action are classified into “Avantara phala and Moksha phala“. While the Avantara phala refers to the fruits that come in between, the Moksha phala refers to the permanent benefit of attaining the feet of the Lord. People who aim at the latter will not be bothered by the former.

