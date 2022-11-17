Seek pardon and surrender

November 17, 2022 04:03 am | Updated November 16, 2022 06:31 pm IST

The guidelines prescribed in the Vedas and scriptures are my commands, says Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita. They are for us to follow and derive benefit. In the course of leading our life, we commit various sins and mistakes. Some are done with our cognisance while others without our knowledge. The great acharya Sri Ramanuja has composed Gadyathrayam — supposed to be a conversation between the Acharya and the Lord. In that he has listed out various types of sins and mistakes that we do commit. They are classified into five types — Doing things which are not to be done; not doing things that are to be done; committing sins towards God; incurring through our acts the displeasure of devotees of God; and various other intolerable sins.

In the same Gadyathrayam, Ramanuja has suggested for our sake the ways to overcome them. Like a gem covered with dust and its radiance hidden, our soul and mind are encompassed with evil ideas due to karma that induce us to indulge in misdeeds. We have been in the turmoil of repeated births and deaths. Isn’t there a way out to overcome this? There are four stages involved and each stage wipes out a quarter of our sins. The first one is realisation of our mistakes. The second stage is taking a steely resolve not to commit again. Through the third, we have to yearn to take remedial measures and finally by taking the actual remedial measures, the effects of our sins are neutralised completely. God is ready to accept us. By a meek surrender and tendering pardon, we derive His blessings. Sri Vedanta Desika in his work Nyasa Dasakam has explained the quintessence of Gadyathrayam, the importance of seeking pardon and surrender, in a lucid manner, said Navalpakkam Vasudevachariar in a discourse.

