Scent of a devotee

July 27, 2023 05:12 am | Updated July 26, 2023 07:00 pm IST

The 63 Nayanmars, Saivite saints, whose lives have been encapsuled in Periapuranam by Sekkizhar, have shown us how to remain steadfast in God consciousness. Their lives are a practical guide on how to be a true devotee, even while leading the life of a regular householder, replete with worries and earthly concerns. It is to highlight this aspect of true faith that Lord Siva often sported with his servitors, testing them to the hilt, as he did with his devotee Kungiliya Kalaya Nayanar (Kalayanar), said P. Swaminathan in a discourse.

In the world we live in, there is plenty of discord between couples, especially on money matters. However, Kalayanar, who was born in a rich family in Tirukkadaiyur near Mayiladuthurai, married a like-minded woman. He spent endless amount of money in feting Sivan adiyars and procuring kungiliyam, a kind of incense which dispersed heavenly fragrance when lit. Offering it to Amrutaghateswar, the presiding deity, with utmost devotion, his mind was always focused on Siva. His children too were raised to follow in his footsteps, and the Lord tested him, to showcase Kalayanar’s faith. The devout man’s fortune was spent and on the verge of starvation, Kalayanar’s wife offered her gold chain with the mangalsutra, to buy provisions for the family.

Distraught over his inability to offer kungiliyam to Siva and food to his children, Kalayanar came across a seller of the incense and immediately spent the gold on its purchase, his family and children forgotten. He rushed to the temple and thanked Siva for His kindness. The Lord restored Kalayanar’s fortunes overnight and blessed the devotee’s family with everlasting wealth. The joyous couple continued to serve Siva and his adiyars till their last breath.

