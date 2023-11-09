Savitha the originator

November 09, 2023 05:06 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

In the Vedas, there are mantras for every nakshatra. We find these mantras in Yajur Veda, Taittiriya Brahmana, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse. Every nakshatra has a devata, which claims the star as its own. The devata for the star Hastha is Surya. Surya wanted to be known as Savitha. Savitha means originator, and Surya wanted to be the origin of all decisions made by the devas. One is reminded here of the role played by Rakshasa, the minister of the Nandas, in the Sanskrit drama Mudrarakshasa, written by Visakadatta. The Nandas were totally dependent on Rakshasa. Surya wanted the devas to depend on him for everything.

There had been another Savitha prior to this, and Surya decided to honour him and the star Hastha, which had given Savitha such honours. For the homam, relevant mantras had to be recited. Certain special offerings had to be made. Rice balls made from a special kind of rice were needed. The rice must have been harvested in just 60 days. This rice was pounded and made into rice flour. The rice flour was rolled into balls. Mud was used to make 12 small receptacles, which were placed over the fire. The rice balls (purodasa) were placed in the mud receptacles and cooked. Once the rice balls were done, the homam could be performed. Surya performed the homam, and became Savitha, the one whom all the devas consulted.

Devatas for other stars are: Yama for Bharani. Brahma for Rohini, Soma for Mrigaseersha, Vishnu for Sravana. Siva for Arudra and so on.

