To delve into the religion and philosophy of the Divya Prabandha hymns is a unique spiritual experience for each individual. It stirs the feeling of loving devotion to the Supreme Lord while making us aware of the Vaishnava religion and the Visishtadvaita philosophy in clear cut terms.

In a discourse, Srimati Vidya Raghavan drew attention to the life and works of Tirumazhisai Piran who exemplifies the quest in each one of us to know the highest truth and to strive to dwell in that experience of God. Legend has it that this azhwar was born in the sacred town known as Maheesara Kshetra. It is also held that he studied all other prevailing systems of thought and practised them to evaluate their efficacy in God realisation. He then came under the influence of Pei Azhwar who made him realise the truth enshrined in the Vaishnava Siddhanta. Above all he got the grace of God and learnt without any doubt that Narayana alone is the Highest Truth and goal for all jivas and He alone is also the means for each of them to reach this goal. He has sung two hymns, the Nanmukan Tiruvandadi and the Tiruchchanda Viruttam.

The main theme of Nanmukan Tiruvandadi is the Supremacy of Narayana along with His consort Goddess Sri. He quotes his own experience of transcending the fears and sorrows of this unstable worldly existence as a result of his act of surrender to the Lord with faith. This has automatically made him the recipient of the Lord’s grace, support and protection. What better fortune could anyone enjoy at any point of time or at any place for that matter, he asks with justifiable pride. Though pride or the sense of ahamkara is shown to be a prime hindrance to God realisation, in this context, Azhwar’s pride is seen as satvika ahamkara, a virtue characteristic of true devotion.